On the acquisition of own shares of Rokiškio suris AB

The Management Board of Rokiškio suris AB, in accordance with the decision of the General Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiškio suris AB held on 27 June 2024, has decided to buy back up to 3 228 117 (three million two hundred and twenty-eight thousand one hundred and seventeen) units of the Company's shares. Rokiškio suris AB ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0,29. This buy-back of treasury shares is carried out in order to complete the implementation of the decision of the strategic investor Fonterra to withdraw from the capital of Rokiškio suris AB. The Company will buy back its own shares at a price of EUR 2,20 per share.



Company's announcement on Fonterra's withdrawal from the capital of Rokiškio suris AB Strategic investor Fonterra decided to withdraw from the share capital of AB Rokiškio suris

The Company shall ensure that all shareholders have an equal opportunity to transfer their shares in the Company.

Put orders are accumulated over the lifetime of the share purchase. If the supply of shares exceeds the number of shares to be acquired, all sellers of shares will have their number of shares reduced proportionately.

Acquisition terms:

Start of the acquisition: 23 September 2024

End of the acquisition: 27 September 2024

Maximum number of shares to be acquired: 3 228 117 units.

Total maximum price of the shares to be acquired: EUR 7 101 857.40

Acquisition price: EUR 2,20 per share.

CEO of the Company

Dalius Trumpa

Tel.:+370 458 55200