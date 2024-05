On the passing of Rolf-E. Breuer

[image]Rolf-E. Breuer passed away on 22 May 2024 at the age of 86.He was one of the founding fathers of Deutsche Terminbörse (DTB) and played a significant role in the development of Deutsche Börse AG, where he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for many years.His distinctive personality and his commitment to Frankfurt as a financial centre will remain a source of inspiration. We owe him a debt of gratitude. Our deepest sympathy goes to his family. For the Supervisory Boardof Deutsche Börse AG Martin Jetter For the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AGTheodor Weimer Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG Zum vollständigen Artikel