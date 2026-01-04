Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
04.01.2026 17:12:03
Once a Market Darling, This Software-as-a-Service Stock Has Been Crushed. Time to Buy?
Investors love to call Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) a "boring" company. But the market has rarely priced it like one. The payroll and human resources software provider has often traded at a premium because the business is sticky, recurring, and tied to one of the most essential workflows in corporate America: getting people paid.But is the stock losing its favor with investors? After all, shares are roughly 23% below their 52-week high. Of course, there's another way to look at the scenario: Is the market finally serving up a reasonable entry point into a great, long-term compounder?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
