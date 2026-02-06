Once Upon A Farm Prices IPO Of Around 11 Mln At $18/shr

(RTTNews) - Once Upon a Farm on Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,997,209 shares of stock at $18 per share.

The offering is expected to close on February 9.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,649,581 shares of stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering consists of 7,631,537 shares offered by the company and 3,365,672 shares offered by certain existing stockholders.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility, purchase new equipment for operations, make certain payments conditioned upon the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "OFRM."