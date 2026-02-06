Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs Aktie

Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41P92 / ISIN: US68237F1084

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 06:58:05

Once Upon A Farm Prices IPO Of Around 11 Mln At $18/shr

(RTTNews) - Once Upon a Farm on Friday announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,997,209 shares of stock at $18 per share.

The offering is expected to close on February 9.

The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,649,581 shares of stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering consists of 7,631,537 shares offered by the company and 3,365,672 shares offered by certain existing stockholders.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facility, purchase new equipment for operations, make certain payments conditioned upon the offering, and for general corporate purposes.

Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "OFRM."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs 21,05 0,24% Once Upon a Farm PBC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:43 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen