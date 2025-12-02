NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
02.12.2025 12:05:00
Once Viewed as an AI Laggard, This "Magnificent Seven" Company May Now Be Winning the AI War
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) entered the year in a precarious position. The company faced a lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that threatened to significantly impact its business. Meanwhile, the emergence of conversational chatbots, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, prompted a wide swath of investors to question whether Google could maintain its dominant position in the ever-evolving search space.Fast-forward to today, and not only has Alphabet seemingly overcome these challenges, at least for now, but the stock has also rocketed nearly 68% higher (as of Nov. 26). Once viewed as an artificial intelligence (AI) laggard, Alphabet now appears to be a leader in the AI space.Alphabet has long been regarded as one of the most innovative tech companies, working on everything -- from self-driving vehicles to quantum computing. But AI has hit hard and fast, forcing tech companies to play catch-up. It's also difficult for investors to determine what inning of the game we are in and how much the technology can actually disrupt society as we know it.
