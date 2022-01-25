OncoHealth Continues Significant Revenue, Membership, Employee Growth and Innovation in Successful 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth™, the leading digital health company focused on the physical, mental and financial complexities of cancer care, combined a driving commitment to innovation and a patient-first treatment approach to continue its accelerated growth in 2021. Key growth milestones achieved for the just-concluded fiscal year included:

Growing GAAP revenue by 43%.

Employee count surpassing 200, with key hires across the organization.

Adding 1.2 million new members on the OncoHealth OneUM™ digital oncology platform.

Reviewing and processing $2.3 billion of anti-cancer drugs through the OneUM platform.

Growing the number of providers utilizing OneUM to 9,200 across all 50 states, the District of Columbia , and Puerto Rico .

, and . Delivering $120 million of financial impact to health plan partners.

Adding dose vial rounding feature to the OneUM platform to prevent drug waste.

Adding 7 health plans to OncoHealth's Oncology Insights™ analytics software solution customer base which leverages real-world data to garner a deeper understanding of oncology drug spending and to develop strategies for managing the rising costs of treatments.

Launching a subscription-based, real-world evidence solution for life sciences using HIPAA compliant de-identified data and partnering with 4 life science research organizations.

Retaining 100% of existing customers.

The past year also saw the successful rebranding of the company to OncoHealth – a name that better reflects the company's evolution and mission.

"We are pleased that we executed on our 2021 goals of growing our revenue, launching new innovative products, and increasing the financial impact to our health plan customers," said Rick Dean, OncoHealth's CEO. "We are confident that our focus on helping our customers leverage digital technologies specific to oncology provides tremendous value to them and the people with cancer who rely on them for helpful solutions at one of the most trying times for families."

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 7 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and virtual care across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us

