Oncolytics Biotech Stock Drops 4% Despite Announcing Positive Preclinical Data For Pelareorep

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) announced encouraging preclinical results, evaluating pelareorep in combination with a pan-RAS inhibitor in a RAS-driven colorectal cancer model.

Pelareorep is an intravenously delivered, systemically active, investigational immunotherapy with a dual mechanism of action that selectively replicates in tumor cells while activating both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses.

The company noted that when pelareorep was administered every other day during the initial treatment period, pelareorep, the pan-RAS inhibitor and the combination each reduced tumor growth compared to the control, with the greatest reduction observed in the RAS inhibitor and combination groups.

Meanwhile, during the less frequent weekly pelareorep dosing, the incremental activity associated with pelareorep became less evident.

The company stated that these findings support further evaluation of optimized pelareorep dosing with RAS inhibitors and the hypothesis that sustained pelareorep activity could potentially deepen or prolong responses to RAS-targeted therapy and thereby delay the emergence of treatment resistance.

Moving ahead, Oncolytics plans to expand its preclinical evaluation of pelareorep with RAS inhibitors across additional dosing schedules and RAS-driven tumor models.

In pre-market hours, ONCY was trading at $0.76, down 4.40 percent on the Nasdaq.