28.06.2022 13:46:46
Oncolytics' GOBLET Study Meets Efficacy Expansion Criteria In Pancreatic Cancer Cohort
(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) on Tuesday said that the pancreatic cancer cohort of phase 1/2 GOBLET study has met the efficacy expansion criteria for Stage 1 of the trial to allow for additional patient enrollment.
The GOBLET study's pancreatic cancer cohort is evaluating the safety and efficacy of pelareorep in combination with Roche's atezolizumab and the chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.
The data from the phase 1b portion of this cohort showed a strong efficacy signal as evidenced by all patients achieving a partial response, the company said. Further, no toxicity concerns were noted in these patients.
The trial's metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancer cohorts are proceeding as planned, Oncolytics added.
