Oncolytics: Interim Results From Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Shows 70% Objective Response Rate

(RTTNews) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY, ONC.TO) reported interim results from the phase 1/2 GOBLET study's first-line advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cohort. Seven of ten evaluable patients in GOBLET's PDAC cohort, which evaluated pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab and the chemotherapeutic agents gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, achieved a partial response. An additional two patients achieved stable disease for an objective response rate and clinical benefit rate of 70% and 90%, respectively.

Matt Coffey, CEO of Oncolytics, said: "GOBLET's interim results represent a crucial clinical milestone, providing robust proof-of-concept in a difficult-to-treat indication. Our next step is to discuss these data with regulatory authorities and potential partners, with the goal of advancing our pancreatic cancer program into a pivotal study."

