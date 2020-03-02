STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) announced today that Karolina Vilval has been appointed as General Counsel of Oncopeptides. Karolina has 15 years of experience from different positions at Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. Prior to joining Oncopeptides, she served as Associate Legal Director at Gilead Sciences Sweden AB for business area Oncology, HIV and Inflammation. She will be a member Oncopeptides' Management Team and will start today.

About Oncopeptides



Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel peptide-drug conjugate that rapidly delivers a cytotoxic payload into tumor cells. Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma and is currently being tested in multiple clinical studies including the pivotal phase 2 HORIZON study and the ongoing phase 3 OCEAN study. Oncopeptides' headquarters is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40



Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was submitted for publication at 08.00 CET March 2, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/oncopeptides-strengthens-its-organization-by-appointing-karolina-vilval-as-general-counsel,c3050061

The following files are available for download: