Oncopole congratulates Dr. Claude Perreault's team on winning the 2019 Discovery of the Year Award from Québec Science

MONTREAL, May 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The cancer vaccine developed by the team led by Dr. Claude Perreault, of the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal, was today named 2019 Discovery of the Year by Québec Science. Oncopole proudly acknowledges the exceptional work of Dr. Perreault's team, which it has supported for several years. Having received a $2.3M grant through the EMC2 program, Dr. Perreault's laboratory was able to sharpen its knowledge with respect to the development of a potential cancer vaccine – particularly ovarian cancer. Oncopole is a proud partner in this adventure and congratulates Dr. Perreault, Sébastien Lemieux and Pierre Thibault for their commitment and their contribution to the advancement of knowledge on the path to developing a therapeutic cancer vaccine.

"I would like to congratulate Dr. Perreault for his exceptional work and his intellectual curiosity. Oncopole's role is to fund promising projects carried out by talented investigators. The entire Oncopole team joins me in warmly thanking Dr. Claude Perrault and his collaborators for the hope generated by their research! Today, their project is being acknowledged by the general public and by the scientific community", stresses Renaldo Battista, Oncopole's Executive Director.

The health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic proves how crucial scientific research is in finding innovative solutions in order to effectively take care of those who are infected. Since its creation, Oncopole has made it a point to support unifying and innovative research projects in the oncology ecosystem that truly address the needs of patients.

Oncopole's team has been following Dr. Perreault's research for 2 years and has observed with enthusiasm the significant advances that point to a real hope of developing a therapeutic cancer vaccine. This reinforces the ambition of Oncopole to pursue its mission: to bring together stakeholders to support research and innovation in oncology with the ultimate goal of creating positive benefits for patients.



About Oncopole

Oncopole is a Quebec hub for research, development and investment to accelerate the fight against cancer. Created in February of 2017, it is the product of a unique co-creation process led by the Fonds de recherche du Québec - Santé (FRQS) and made possible by an initial $15M investment from Merck Canada. Oncopole's mission is to act as a catalyst leveraging actions made by the key players in Quebec's oncology and innovation research ecosystem. As a result, it aims to position the province as a leader in the field. Its priorities of action, namely research, entrepreneurship, commercialization and integration of innovation, as well as clinical relevance, are orchestrated in order to foster the mobilization of stakeholders, the discovery of innovative approaches to fight cancer and, ultimately, a positive impact for the benefit of patients.

SOURCE Oncopole