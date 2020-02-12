Oncor To Release Year-End 2019 Results Feb. 27

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") plans to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2019 results on Feb. 27, prior to Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) fourth quarter and year-end 2019 conference call. Oncor's earnings release will be available on Oncor's website, www.oncor.com.

Sempra Energy executives will conduct a conference call at 12 p.m. ET, Feb. 27 that will include discussion of Oncor's fourth quarter and year-end 2019 operational and financial results. Sempra Energy is the indirect owner of 80.25% of Oncor's outstanding equity interests. Investors, media, analysts and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Sempra Energy's website, sempra.com, by clicking on the appropriate audio link. Prior to the conference call, an accompanying slide presentation will be posted on Sempra Energy's website.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of Sempra Energy's call will be available a few hours after its conclusion on Sempra Energy's website or by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 1455338.

Oncor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after Sempra Energy's conference call and once filed, will be available at oncor.com.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses and operating more than 138,500 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

