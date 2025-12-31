Ondas Holdings Aktie
ISIN: US68236H1059
|
31.12.2025 18:47:05
Ondas Holdings Shares Jump 17% On New Autonomous Systems Orders
(RTTNews) - Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares rose 16.57 percent on Wednesday, gaining $1.49 to trade at $10.48, after the company announced it secured approximately $10 million in new purchase orders across its autonomous systems portfolio.
The Boston-based company said the orders span counter-UAS solutions for critical infrastructure operators, integrated autonomous drone systems, and robotic ground platforms for government security customers.
Ondas was last trading at $10.48, compared with a previous close of $8.99. The stock opened at $9.30 and traded in a range of $9.17 to $10.33 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume totaled about 87.7 million shares, versus an average volume of roughly 82.9 million shares.
The stock has traded within a 52-week range of $0.57 to $11.70.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ondas Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.