One 401(k) Mistake I Wouldn't Be Caught Dead Making

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A 401(k) is a great retirement savings tool, but you have to know how to use it to get the most out of it. With so many rules surrounding these accounts, it's easy to make costly mistakes if you're not careful. There's one mistake in particular you want to avoid at all costs if you're trying to maximize your savings.You'll probably end up paying for the bulk of your retirement expenses on your own, but if you qualify for a 401(k) match, you may get some help from your employer. As long as you contribute to your 401(k), your employer will also put some cash aside for your future. But this is a limited-time offer.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading