One Adtech Stock to Keep on Your Radar Right Now

For the last several months, Big Tech companies like Alphabet have been pounding the alarm on tighter corporate budgets and the subsequent effects this is having on marketing spending in particular. Given the rising concerns of a recession, decision-makers at corporations are becoming increasingly selective on operating expenses. Therefore, discretionary items such as marketing campaigns are seeing a dramatic pullback. Yet, despite these macro trends, adtech firm The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) recently showed investors just how resilient its business is. Let's dig into the company's 2022 earnings and determine if the stock deserves a spot in your portfolio.For the year ended Dec. 31, The Trade Desk reported revenue of $1.6 billion, an increase of 32% year over year. Although the company's revenue growth is shrinking, compared to 43% top-line growth in 2021, it's hard to discount these results in such a tough economic climate.