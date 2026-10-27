ELEMENT Aktie

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ISIN: RU000A102093

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27.10.2026 09:10:02

One Astonishing Element in Anthropic’s Prospectus That Investors Shouldn’t Ignore

Anthropic may be the next supersized initial public offering on the stock market agenda. Though the artificial intelligence (AI) lab hasn't yet set a date, the company just publicly filed its prospectus, taking it a step closer to such an operation.

Investors and analysts have previously spoken of a valuation topping $1.5 trillion, putting the company on par with the recent IPO of Space Exploration Technologies. SpaceX completed the world's biggest market debut back in June, entering with a valuation topping $2 trillion. To put the levels into perspective, we can consider today's tech giants, from Nvidia to Microsoft, which took years of trading on the public market before reaching trillion-dollar market capitalizations.

Now, you may be wondering if you should participate in this upcoming monster-sized IPO or even pick up shares once they begin trading. Before you make a decision, consider one astonishing element in Anthropic's prospectus — it's a crucial point that investors shouldn't ignore.

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