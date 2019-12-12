One Concern Hires CFO, CPO and Japan Country Manager

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Concern, a Resilience-as-a-Service solution that brings disaster science together with machine learning for better decision making, today announced that it has recently made three important senior leadership hires. One Concern has hired William Atkins as Chief Financial Officer, Ojas Rege as Chief Product Officer, and Hitoshi Akimoto as Japan Country Manager.

"We were very deliberate in our search for these important senior leadership positions, and we feel fortunate that such passionate and capable leaders have joined us," said Ahmad Wani, CEO and Co-Founder of One Concern. "As One Concern continues to mature and grow, William, Ojas, and Hitoshi will be instrumental in advancing our vision for planetary-scale resilience."

William Atkins, who became CFO in December, has 35 years of experience as a financial executive and as an investment banker. He has served as CFO at a number of successful technology companies – including companies with public listings as well as those backed by venture capital and private equity interests. Mr. Atkins previously worked at Morgan Stanley for nearly a decade and held several leadership roles there, including serving as deputy head of investment banking in Tokyo. Mr. Atkins holds a B.A. and M.A. in History and East Asian Studies from Stanford University.

Ojas Rege, who became CPO in November, has 30 years of experience in product management and strategy for technology companies such as Yahoo!, Sybase, and Oracle. For the last 11 years, Mr. Rege was part of the leadership team at MobileIron that took the mobile enterprise security company from Series A through IPO. There, he co-invented eight foundational mobile security patents and had responsibilities ranging from product design to industry-wide category creation. Mr. Rege holds a B.S. and M.S. in computer engineering from M.I.T. and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

Hitoshi Akimoto, who became Japan Country Manager, has 20 years of Management Consulting partner experiences with PwC, Deloitte and KPMG. Mr. Akimoto spent six years as Head of Management Consulting and served most recently as Chief Digital Officer and Head of KPMG Ignition Tokyo. At One Concern, Mr. Akimoto is overseeing One Concern's partnership with Kumamoto City and other Japanese clients. Mr. Akimoto will be helping Japanese clients deploy One Concern's AI solution to prepare for and respond to natural disasters. Mr. Akimoto holds a B.A. in international law and politics from Sophia University.

