One Drop Launches 8-Hour Blood Glucose Forecasts for People with Type 2 Diabetes on Insulin

NEW YORK, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Drop, a leader in the development of digital therapeutics solutions for diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced the expansion of their AI-powered Predictive Insights to include 8-hour blood glucose forecasts for One Drop | Mobile iOS users with type 2 diabetes, including those on oral medications and/or basal insulin regimens. One Drop is now the only provider of blood glucose forecasts for people with type 2 diabetes.

One Drop's machine learning algorithms are powered by more than 2.2 billion data points, collected from over 1.2 million One Drop users. As One Drop's data pool grows, so does the strength and accuracy of the forecasts. Currently, the machine learning algorithms accurately predict blood glucose levels up to 24 hours into the future, with over 90% of 24-hour predictions within 50 mg/dL of the true value.1

Along with each 8-hour forecast, One Drop users simultaneously receive behavioral advice—formally known as One Drop | Automated Decision Support—relevant to their glucose forecast and estimated time-in-range. The advice, developed by behavioral scientists and clinicians, is carefully matched to specific blood glucose values and trends to ensure optimal effectiveness. Target blood glucose range is customized based on user-specific mealtimes.

"You can only learn so much by looking back at what already happened," said Dr. Dan Goldner, VP of Data Science Operations at One Drop. "We want to empower you to look ahead—to see what's coming and know what you can do about it. Like the collision-avoidance system in your car, glucose forecasts give you information in time for you to take action and shape the course of your diabetes."

At the 2019 American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions, One Drop is presenting data on real world users' feedback for blood glucose forecasts and Automated Decision Support. The data indicate most users find the personalized predictions and advice beneficial (to date, 92% of responses to the insights are, "This is helpful").

"For too long, healthcare has been reactive, and focused on treating symptoms after conditions and complications develop," said Jeff Dachis, Founder and CEO of One Drop. "With One Drop, we now have the capability to be predictive, proactive and focused on the future, and change behavior before problems ever occur."

As of June 2019, 8-hour blood glucose forecasts are available for One Drop | Mobile iOS users with type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes and gestational diabetes—including those taking oral medications and administering basal insulin. Forecasts for One Drop | Mobile on Android are coming soon. Next, One Drop will launch blood glucose forecasts for all people with diabetes monitoring blood glucose on either BGM or CGM, including those on bolus insulin. Moving forward, One Drop plans to continually invest in Big Data and machine learning technology to offer increasingly accurate and relevant Predictive Insights to the greatest number of people possible.

1Goldner DR, Osborn CY, Sears LE, Huddleston B, Dachis J. A machine-learning model accurately predicts projected blood glucose.Diabetes. 2018 Jul; 67 (Supplement 1).

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their employers, insurers and health care providers. One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at getonedrop.com . One Drop | Mobile is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). And, for more information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-drop-launches-8-hour-blood-glucose-forecasts-for-people-with-type-2-diabetes-on-insulin-300864192.html

SOURCE One Drop