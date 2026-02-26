|
One Fund Bet $5 Million on Enovis Stock Last Quarter. Shares Surged 14% Post-Earnings
On February 18, 2026, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. reported a buy of 156,069 shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV), an estimated $4.61 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 18, 2026, Front Street Capital Management, Inc. increased its position in Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) by 156,069 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $4.61 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The quarter-end value of the Enovis position rose by $3.40 million, reflecting both the additional shares and share price changes.Enovis operates as a global medical technology company with a focus on musculoskeletal health. The company leverages a broad product portfolio and established distribution channels to serve a diverse base of healthcare professionals and institutions. Its scale and specialized offerings position it to address a wide range of patient needs in orthopedic care and rehabilitation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
