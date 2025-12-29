Henry Schein Aktie
WKN: 897961 / ISIN: US8064071025
29.12.2025 20:00:53
One Fund Bought Up Henry Schein Stock Amid Record Quarterly Results and a New $200 Million Efficiency Plan
Chicago-based Zuckerman Investment Group disclosed a purchase of 72,040 additional shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a November 13 SEC filing, increasing its stake by approximately $3.38 million from the previous period.According to a November 13 SEC filing, Zuckerman Investment Group increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 72,040 shares compared to the previous quarter. The post-trade position reached 281,339 shares with a reported value of $18.67 million as of September 30. The purchase reflects normal trading activity for the fund, which reported $1.08 billion in U.S. equity assets across 157 positions.Zuckerman's purchase brought the position to 1.73% of 13F AUM, outside its top five holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
