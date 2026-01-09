Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.01.2026 00:58:01

One Fund Cut $3 Million From a Precious Metals Winner Amid a Staggering 150% Stock Surge

On Friday, London-based Oldfield Partners reported selling 116,819 shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), an estimated $2.92 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing released Friday, Oldfield Partners reduced its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 116,819 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.92 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position value fell by $2.67 million, a change that includes both trading and market price effects.The sale reduced the BVN stake to 0.39% of Oldfield's 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Surge Holdings Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten