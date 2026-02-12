Vipshop Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1JVJQ / ISIN: US92763W1036
|
12.02.2026 22:26:04
One Fund Sold $21 Million in Vipshop Stock as E-Commerce Giant Posts $3 Billion in Revenue
On February 12, North of South Capital disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold 1,093,316 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), an estimated $21.04 million transaction based on average fourth-quarter pricing.According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 12, North of South Capital LLP sold 1,093,316 shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the shares sold was $21.04 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s remaining Vipshop stake was 2,262,683 shares, valued at $40.03 million at quarter’s end. Meanwhile, the position’s value declined by $25.88 million, a figure reflecting both the sale and quarter-end price movement.Following the sale, Vipshop represents 3.6% of North of South Capital LLP’s 13F reportable assets, down from 6.3% in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vipshop Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)
|
19.11.25
|Ausblick: Vipshop stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)