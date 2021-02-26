+++ ₿₿ +++ Ripple +22% in den letzten 24 Stunden im Plus. Jetzt XRP handeln!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
26.02.2021 22:15:00

ONE Gas to Participate in Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley Energy and Power Conference, which will be held virtually on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Pierce H. Norton II, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, and Sid McAnnally, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community. 

The materials utilized at the conference will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations on Monday, March 1, 2021, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (7 a.m. Central Standard Time).

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

