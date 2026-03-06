International Aktie
One Global Fund or a Clearer Bet on International Markets? VXUS vs. SPGM
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) stands out for its lower cost, higher yield, and assets under management (AUM), while State Street SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SPGM) leans more into technology and has delivered stronger five-year growth.Both VXUS and SPGM offer diversified global equity exposure, but they take different approaches: VXUS excludes U.S. stocks and covers a vast number of international companies, while SPGM includes U.S. names and gives more weight to technology leaders. This comparison breaks down their key differences to help investors see which may better fit their portfolio goals.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
