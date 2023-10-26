One Health Direct's Company Culture Committee Promotes Collaboration Between Offices in Florida, Puerto Rico, and The Philippines

DUNEDIN, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct's Company Culture Committee (CCC) has taken an innovative approach to team building by adopting unique initiatives that unite offices separated by time zones and international borders.

The committee was established in an effort to lessen the silo effect common to organizations with multiple locations. Promoting collaboration, and better cultural understanding between different offices, by curating carefully planned events has provided a platform for colleagues to express their personalities.

One of the CCC's first initiatives was the introduction of a quarterly town hall format, where top performers and outstanding agents receive awards and recognition. Unlike typical corporate town halls, One Health Direct's town halls follow fun themes, with employees given the opportunity to make suggestions and vote on the various themes and how the themes are integrated into the meeting to promote enhanced engagement and inclusion.

Other events organized by the CCC include potlucks, employee appreciation days, and spirit weeks. Employees are encouraged to participate in these events, and their feedback is collected through anonymous surveys to determine the most popular themes.

The CCC's efforts have led to significant improvement in retention. "Entry-level and other similar roles have high attrition rates across the workforce, a paradigm One Health Direct aims to solve within our own organization," said founder and CEO Alois Rubenbauer. "Retaining the experience and tribal knowledge of these positions provides tremendous value across the entire company."

Having long-term employees provides multiple benefits, including a strong sense of stability, familiarity, and team building, as well as avoiding the high cost of hiring and training that high turnover rates create.

According to Rubenbauer, "Studies have shown that taking time away from the potential monotony of an office job with fun and inclusive activities has a positive impact and improved performance. Excitement leading up to these events keeps team members motivated and having fun. We are able to inject fun without sacrificing professionalism and productivity."

The CCC was also instrumental in launching a rewards program and a branded merchandise store, where employees can purchase items like clothing, backpacks, and coolers using points earned from attendance goals and exemplary performance notes by managers or fellow colleagues. It produces daily incentives to keep employees engaged and provides managers the ability to recognize and show appreciation for their employees.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

Contact:

Brett Guerin

One Health Direct

Chief Marketing Officer

(949) 280-8364

brett@onehealthdirect.com

www.onehealthdirect.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-health-directs-company-culture-committee-promotes-collaboration-between-offices-in-florida-puerto-rico-and-the-philippines-301969024.html

SOURCE One Health Direct