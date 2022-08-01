One Heritage Group plc: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 14:00:06

01-Aug-2022 / 13:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

01 August 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company or One Heritage)

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Unsworth as CFO and Executive Director of the Board with immediate effect. 

Anthony is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and has over 14 years experience with FTSE 100 and 250 listed House Builders. His most recent role was at Countryside Partnerships PLC where he was the Divisional Finance Director, Partnerships North and oversaw significant change through organic and acquisitive growth. Prior to joining Countryside, Anthony held the role of Finance Director North West from 2007 until 2018 at Barratt Developments PLC and was responsible for financial leadership through this period of considerable growth.

 

Anthony also has a further 20 years of financial and commercial experience across multiple sectors including retail, banking and manufacturing with senior finance roles held at Asda Stores Ltd, Iceland Foods Ltd and The Very Group Ltd. He is highly experienced in financial matters and his core disciplines include strategic planning and forecasting, treasury, working capital control, governance, and risk management.

 

David Izett, Chairman of One Heritage Group commented: I am delighted that Anthony is joining the Board of One Heritage Group PLC as Chief Financial Officer, bringing with him the financial expertise, public company experience and track record in property development that our rigorous search had targeted.

 

Additional information:

Mr. Unsworth is, or has been, a director or partner of the following companies or partnerships during the previous five years:

 

Current directorships/partnerships

Past directorships (last 5 years)

N/A

Peaches Laser Lab Limited

 

This announcement is made in compliance with the Company's obligations under Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

 

The Company confirms that no other disclosures are required pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R.

 

 

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

 

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 178493
EQS News ID: 1410505

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

