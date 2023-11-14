One Heritage Group plc: Churchgate Disposal

14 November 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)

Disposal of Churchgate

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of the land at Churchgate, Leicester.

The transaction is contracted to complete by 6 December 2023. The Company will receive gross proceeds of £440,000 and recognise a gain after selling costs of £22,000.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.