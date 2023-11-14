|
14.11.2023 13:30:07
One Heritage Group plc: Churchgate Disposal
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
14 November 2023
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
Disposal of Churchgate
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has exchanged contracts for the sale of the land at Churchgate, Leicester.
The transaction is contracted to complete by 6 December 2023. The Company will receive gross proceeds of £440,000 and recognise a gain after selling costs of £22,000.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Anthony Unsworth
Chief Financial Officer
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|284867
|EQS News ID:
|1773129
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Churchgate Disposal (EQS Group)
|
03.11.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
03.11.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Investor Presentation (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
15.09.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update (EQS Group)
|
01.09.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update (EQS Group)
|
24.08.23
|One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|0,17
|0,00%