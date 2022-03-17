One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

17 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is delaying the admission of the Corporate Bond from 17 March 2022 to 18 March 2022. The intention to issue a corporate bond was announced to the market on 14 March 2022.

