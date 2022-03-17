17.03.2022 08:00:26

One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

17-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

17 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Delayed admission of Corporate Bond

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is delaying the admission of the Corporate Bond from 17 March 2022 to 18 March 2022. The intention to issue a corporate bond was announced to the market on 14 March 2022.

 

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

 

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 149618
EQS News ID: 1304747

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1304747&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs 0,52 0,00% One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg mit Dämpfer: ATX zum Handelsschluss fester -- DAX letztendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit satten Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte derweil schwächer. Anleger an der Wall Street halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost kletterten weiter.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen