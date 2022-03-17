|
17.03.2022 08:00:26
One Heritage Group plc: Delayed admission of Corporate Bond
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
17 March 2022
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the "Company" or "One Heritage")
Delayed admission of Corporate Bond
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is delaying the admission of the Corporate Bond from 17 March 2022 to 18 March 2022. The intention to issue a corporate bond was announced to the market on 14 March 2022.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Luke Piggin
Finance Director
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|0,52
|0,00%
