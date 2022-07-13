Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.07.2022 12:05:04

One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
13-Jul-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 July 2022

One Heritage Group plc

(the Company or One Heritage)

Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

 

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, was notified on 12th July 2022 that 326,700 shares were gifted to Martin Crews, Development Director & PDMR, by Keith Crews (father of Martin Crews).

 

The shares were gifted for nil consideration.

 

Martin Crews had also acquired 150,000 shares in the Companys subscription raise as announced  on the 6th July 2022.

 

Following the notification of these transactions, Martin Crews together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,180,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.05% of the Company's total voting rights.

 

For more information, please contact:

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

About One Heritage Group

 

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

 

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

 

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Martin Crews

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR, Development Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

One Heritage Group plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company

 

 

GB00BLF79495

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Acquisition by way of gift

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

Nil

 

326,700

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

- Total

 

 

N/A (single transaction)

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

12 July 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

Martin Crews

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

PDMR, Development Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

One Heritage Group plc

b)

 

LEI

 

2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company

 

 

GB00BLF79495

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

20p

 

150,000

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price

 

- Total

 

 

N/A (single transaction)

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

6 July 2022

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

 

 

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an X if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Martin Crews

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

Martin Crews

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

12th July 2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

12th July 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.05%

 

 

1,180,450

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 

 

 

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BLF79495

1,180,450

 

3.05%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

1,180,450

3.05%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an X)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

 

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

Main Market, London

Date of completion

12th July 2022

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 174527
EQS News ID: 1397255

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

