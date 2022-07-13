One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company

13 July 2022
One Heritage Group plc
(the Company or One Heritage)
Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, was notified on 12th July 2022 that 326,700 shares were gifted to Martin Crews, Development Director & PDMR, by Keith Crews (father of Martin Crews).
The shares were gifted for nil consideration.
Martin Crews had also acquired 150,000 shares in the Companys subscription raise as announced on the 6th July 2022.
Following the notification of these transactions, Martin Crews together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,180,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.05% of the Company's total voting rights.
For more information, please contact:
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Luke Piggin
Finance Director
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Martin Crews
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR, Development Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
One Heritage Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company
GB00BLF79495
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition by way of gift
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
326,700
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
12 July 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Martin Crews
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
PDMR, Development Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
One Heritage Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company
GB00BLF79495
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
20p
|
150,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Total
|
N/A (single transaction)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
6 July 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange, Main Market
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)
|
Non-UK issuer
|
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
Other (please specify) iii:
|
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|
Name
|
Martin Crews
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|
Name
|
Martin Crews
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
|
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|
12th July 2022
|
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|
12th July 2022
|
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
|
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
3.05%
|
|
|
1,180,450
|
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rights ix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00BLF79495
|
1,180,450
|
|
3.05%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
1,180,450
|
3.05%
|
|
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
date x
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
|
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
date x
|
Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|
Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an X)
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|
|
Name xv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
|
11. Additional information xvi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place of completion
|
Main Market, London
|
Date of completion
|
12th July 2022