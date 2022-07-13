One Heritage Group plc (OHG)

One Heritage Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company



13-Jul-2022 / 11:05 GMT/BST

13 July 2022 One Heritage Group plc (the Company or One Heritage) Director/PDMR Shareholding and Holdings(s) in Company One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, was notified on 12th July 2022 that 326,700 shares were gifted to Martin Crews, Development Director & PDMR, by Keith Crews (father of Martin Crews). The shares were gifted for nil consideration. Martin Crews had also acquired 150,000 shares in the Companys subscription raise as announced on the 6th July 2022. Following the notification of these transactions, Martin Crews together with his connected persons, is interested in 1,180,450 Ordinary Shares, representing 3.05% of the Company's total voting rights. For more information, please contact: Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Luke Piggin Finance Director Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/ 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Crews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Development Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of gift c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 326,700 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 12 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Crews 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, Development Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name One Heritage Group plc b) LEI 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company GB00BLF79495 b) Nature of the transaction Placing, purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 20p 150,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price - Total N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 6 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Martin Crews City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Martin Crews City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 12th July 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12th July 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.05% 1,180,450 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00BLF79495 1,180,450 3.05% SUBTOTAL 8. A 1,180,450 3.05% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion Main Market, London Date of completion 12th July 2022

