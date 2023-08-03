03.08.2023 08:30:06

One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD) has extended its support and increased its £12.3 million debt facility (the Facility) by £1.7m to £14.0m. The extension has been made at the same interest rate of 7% and a repayment date of 31 December 2024.

 

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.


