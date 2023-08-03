One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility

3 August 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD) has extended its support and increased its £12.3 million debt facility (the Facility) by £1.7m to £14.0m. The extension has been made at the same interest rate of 7% and a repayment date of 31 December 2024.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.