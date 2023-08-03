|
One Heritage Group plc: Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
3 August 2023
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Extended Support from Parent Company With An Increased Debt Facility
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is announcing that its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd (OHPD) has extended its support and increased its £12.3 million debt facility (the Facility) by £1.7m to £14.0m. The extension has been made at the same interest rate of 7% and a repayment date of 31 December 2024.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Anthony Unsworth
Chief Financial Officer
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
