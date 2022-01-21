|
21.01.2022 08:00:11
One Heritage Group plc: Extension to debt facilities
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
21 January 2022
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the "Company" or "One Heritage")
Extension to debt facilities
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 12 month extension to its two loans from One Heritage SPC. The original loans of £1.1 million and £1.0 million were issued on 22 July 2020 and 11 August 2020, respectively. They both had a 18 month term and 12.0% interest rate. The extensions have been made at the same interest rate and allow early repayment.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Luke Piggin
Finance Director
Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. We are a team of dedicated residential property development experts. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/
