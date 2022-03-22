|
22.03.2022 08:00:16
One Heritage Group plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|150501
|EQS News ID:
|1307989
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
