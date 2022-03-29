29.03.2022 08:01:08

One Heritage Group plc: Investor presentation

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
One Heritage Group plc: Investor presentation

29-March-2022 / 07:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

29 March 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Investor presentation

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that Jason Upton, CEO, and Luke Piggin, Finance Director, will host a live presentation to investors, relating to their Interim Results, via the Investor Meet Company platform on the 5th April 2022 at 3:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet One Heritage Group PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow One Heritage Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

 

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for our investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

 
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 152024
EQS News ID: 1313737

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1313737&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs 0,44 -15,89% One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffen auf neue Verhandlungsrunde zwischen Russland und der Ukraine: ATX startet fest -- DAX steigt mit Gewinnen in den Handel ein -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dominieren die Käufer. Der DAX knüpft an seine Vortagesgewinne an. Mit Ausnahme von Festland-China legen die Börsen in Asien am Dienstag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen