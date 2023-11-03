|
03.11.2023 08:00:14
One Heritage Group plc: Investor Presentation
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
03 November 2023
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
One Heritage Group PLC is pleased to announce that Jason Upton, CEO and Anthony Unsworth, CFO, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 9th November 2023 at 11:00am GMT.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet One Heritage Group PLC via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow One Heritage Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Anthony Unsworth
Chief Financial Officer
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|282413
|EQS News ID:
|1764035
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shs
|0,17
|-5,56%
