One Heritage Group plc: Investor Presentation

03-Nov-2023

03 November 2023         

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

 

One Heritage Group PLC is pleased to announce that Jason Upton, CEO and Anthony Unsworth, CFO, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 9th November 2023 at 11:00am GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet One Heritage Group PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/one-heritage-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow One Heritage Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

Contacts

 

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

 

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.


ISIN: GB00BLF79495
TIDM: OHG
End of Announcement

