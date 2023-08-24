One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

24 August 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Lincoln House Sales Update

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announced in a Trading & Corporate Update on 4 July 2023 that it had exchanged contracts for the sale of twenty apartments at Lincoln House, Bolton and that sales were contracted to complete by 20 August 2023. The sale of five units has now completed and the Company is experiencing conveyancing delays linked to holidays and a few outstanding minor issues for the remaining fifteen. A further update will be provided by 31 August 2023 or sooner if completion takes place before then.

