One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

1 September 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Lincoln House Sales Update

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announced 24 August 2023 that it was experiencing delays with the completion of the sale of fifteen units at Lincoln House, Bolton. Legal notices to the buyer were issued late in the afternoon on 31 August 2023 to complete the transaction within ten working days. A further update will be provided by 15 September 2023.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.