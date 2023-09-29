29.09.2023 14:09:59

One Heritage Group plc: Lincoln House Sales Update

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

Lincoln House Sales Update

 

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, on 24 August 2023 announced that it was experiencing delays with the completion of the sale of fifteen units at Lincoln House, Bolton. On the 15 September 2023 a further announcement was made that notices to complete expired on 14 September 2023 and the company expected to enter into an agreement with the buyer to allow an extension of time of 21 days.

 

The Company is pleased to confirm that the completion of the remaining fifteen units has now taken place ahead of the updated deadline of 09 October 2023. The funds have been received in full, including an interest payment that the buyer had to pay.

 

The Company looks forward to updating all shareholders on the Full Year Results in Q4 2023.

 

 

Contacts

 

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

 

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.


