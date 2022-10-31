|
31.10.2022 14:00:03
One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
31October 2022
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the Company or One Heritage)
Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.oneheritageplc.com).
One Heritage Group plc
Contact
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Anthony Unsworth
Chief Financial Officer
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|NOA
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|197939
|EQS News ID:
|1475807
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!