One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of County House in Oldham

1 March 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company or One Heritage)

Practical Completion of County House in Oldham

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is delighted to announce the practical completion of County House, Oldham, its first completion of a development management project.

Acting as the Development Manager for the project, One Heritage has overseen the transformation of the former Oldham County Court, following its closure as a court in 2017, into 42 high-quality, one to three-bed apartments. The site was acquired in February 2020, with One Heritage securing planning permission for residential conversion in June 2021.

Construction work commenced in September 2021, with Winworth Construction Limited appointed as the principal contractor. The wider project team included Studio KMA Limited (Architect), RJD Associates (Principal Designer) and Neo Projects Limited (Employers Agent).

The scheme was sold to Arcon Housing Association, a subsidiary of Bolton at Home, via a Forward Fund Agreement, and all 42 apartments will be let at affordable rents boosting the availability of affordable housing in Oldham Town Centre.

The scheme contributes to a wider regeneration programme in Oldham Town Centre, which is seeing major improvements to residential stock, retail areas and the creation of new venues for work, leisure and entertainment. One Heritage is delighted to have been instrumental in breathing new life into a vacant building and its residents will soon be able to benefit from the redeveloped Spindles Shopping Centre and new food hall in the Grade II listed former Town Hall.

Jason Upton, One Heritage CEO, commented: We are thrilled to see the completion of County House. The scheme marks the completion of our first partnership with a housing association, and we are grateful to the entire project team for their work on the scheme. Not only are we really pleased with the quality of the product provided, but we are also delighted to have transformed a local landmark building which is centrally located.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Companys website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.