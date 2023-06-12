One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of Oscar House in Manchester

12 June 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company or One Heritage)

Practical Completion of Oscar House in Manchester

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the practical completion of Oscar House in Manchester.

The six-storey building comprises 27 apartments of 1 and 2 bedrooms, of which 5 are duplexes and 22 single-storey.

The Group previously reported a Gross Development Value (GDV) of £6.2m which included an agreement with a buyer underwriting the agreed purchase price of £6.1m for 27 apartments and the separate sale of car parking spaces. Unfortunately the buyer has failed to perform on the purchase of 22 apartments. The Group will now re-market these units and following a recent re-valuation of the completed building, it is anticipated that the Gross Development Value (GDV) will increase to £6.8m. This increase in value is due to price appreciation in the area.

The Group has refinanced the project settling the previous debt of £3.9m on 09 June 2023. An agreement has been entered into with a new lender on improved terms for £4.2m for a period of 10 months to provide appropriate funding until all the remaining units are legally completed and handed over to customers. The development was impaired by £0.4m in the most recent interim statement to December 2022, announced in an RNS on 26 January 2023. The overall performance of the project will be reported in due course when all remaining units are sold.

Jason Upton, One Heritage CEO, commented:

The practical completion of Oscar House, Manchester marks our third project completion of 2023 and it is satisfying to bring new life to a previously unoccupied site, developing the land into 27 modern, high-quality apartments. Recycling Manchesters brownfield sites is essential for the regeneration of the city centre and it will continue to be part of the Groups new development strategy.

We are expecting to benefit from an increase in values and anticipate the financial performance of the project to be better than previously expected.

We would not have been able to complete this project without the help of our professional partners. We would like to thank our principal contractor Winworth Construction, Innov8 project managers, Ollier Smurthwaite Architects, Civic Structural Engineers and RJD, the principal designers.

