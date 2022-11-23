One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

23 November 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company or One Heritage)

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % 1 To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 2 To approve the Report on Remuneration Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 3 To re-appoint Jeremy Earnshaw as a director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 4 To re-appoint Anthony Unsworth as a director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 5 To re-appoint David Izett as a Director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 6 To re-appoint Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung as a director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 7 To re-appoint Jason Upton as a director Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 8 To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 9 To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors fees. Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 10 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 11 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000 12 To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days notice. Special 26,198,000 100 0 0 26,198,000

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Companys issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Contact

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.