23.11.2022 15:00:03

One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

23-Nov-2022 / 14:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

23 November 2022

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the Company or One Heritage)

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England,  announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed and approved on a show of hands at the meeting.  The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

 

 

Resolution

Ordinary/ Special

For

 

Against

 

Total votes cast

 

 

 

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

 

1

To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

2

To approve the Report on Remuneration

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

3

To re-appoint Jeremy Earnshaw as a director

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

4

To re-appoint Anthony Unsworth as a director

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

5

To re-appoint David Izett as a Director

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

To re-appoint Yiu Tak (Peter) Cheung as a director

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

7

To re-appoint Jason Upton as a director

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

8

To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

9

To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors fees.

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

10

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

 

Ordinary

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

11

To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

 

Special

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

12

To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days notice.

 

Special

26,198,000

100

0

0

26,198,000

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Companys issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

 

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Contact

 

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

 
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: OHG
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 202823
EQS News ID: 1494857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494857&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu One Heritage Group PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten