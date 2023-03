One in five students at top universities consider dropping out over cost of living

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

A quarter are regularly going without food and other essentials, a new Russell Group Students’ Unions study revealsOne in five students at Russell Group universities are considering dropping out because of the cost of living crisis, and a quarter are regularly going without food and other essentials, the Observer can reveal.In the largest study of its kind, new research by the Russell Group Students’ Unions – which represents 24 of Britain’s most elite higher education institutions, including Oxbridge, UCL and Edinburgh – for the first time lays bare the devastating impact soaring prices are having on all but the richest students. Continue reading...