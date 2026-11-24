Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Study

One in four burglaries occurs between the clocks going back and the end of the year



24.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media information

Basel, 24 November 2026

According to Helvetia’s claims data, the number of reported burglaries has risen significantly over the past five years: from around 27 to 42 burglaries per 10,000 policies, representing an increase of approximately 60%. At the same time, the average cost of a claim rose from CHF 6,500 per burglary to more than CHF 7,100 in 2025, an increase of around 9%. Burglaries are particularly common during the darker months of November and December, with around one in four taking place in this period. The analysis also reveals regional hotspots and highlights the importance of simple preventive measures. Now that the clocks have gone back, it becomes dark even earlier in the day. An analysis by Helvetia reveals a sharp rise in burglaries in recent years, with the number of incidents per 10,000 policies climbing from 27 to 42. This represents an increase of approximately 60%, underscoring the fact that burglary remains a serious risk. Beyond the financial loss, burglaries often take a heavy emotional toll on those affected, particularly when their private living spaces are broken into. Increased risk of burglary during the darker months

A breakdown by month reveals a clear seasonal pattern: Over the past five years, the lowest burglary rate has consistently been recorded in June. By contrast, the figures are significantly higher during the winter months. One in four burglaries was recorded in November or December, with the latter slightly higher overall. Figures for January and October are also marginally above the annual average. This clearly shows that the risk is particularly high during the darker months of the year. “The shorter daylight hours in autumn and winter are certainly one reason for this. At dusk and after night falls, it is easier for burglars to gain access to buildings without being noticed. In June, by contrast, the days are particularly long, it stays light for longer and there are more people out on the streets,” says Philipp Götschmann, Head of Property Claims at Helvetia in Switzerland. “The differences in burglary rates are far more modest, however, when viewed by day of the week, with only minor peaks at the beginning of the week and towards Friday. The fewest burglaries occur on Sundays,” Philipp Götschmann adds. People aged 56 to 65 are most likely to experience a burglary

The analysis also reveals significant differences in burglary rates between age groups. Middle-aged people are most often affected, with an average of around 37 burglaries per 10,000 policies recorded for those between the ages of 56 and 65 over the past five years. The figure is almost identical for the 36-to-55 age group, at 36 incidents per 10,000 policies. By comparison, this figure was significantly lower among younger people aged 19 to 35, at around 29 burglaries per 10,000 policies. People over 65 are also less frequently affected than those in the middle-age group, with 31 burglaries per 10,000 policies. Detached homes make particularly attractive targets for burglars

The type of property, too, greatly influences the risk of burglary. Over the past five years, detached homes have been targeted far more frequently by criminals than multi-dwelling buildings, with an average of around 50 burglaries per 10,000 policies for the former compared to the much lower rate of 29 incidents per 10,000 policies for the latter. “Detached homes often contain more places for burglars to hide and are subject to less scrutiny from neighbours, making them particularly attractive targets,” explains Philipp Götschmann. Marked regional differences in burglary rates: Geneva tops the list

In absolute terms, the canton of Geneva recorded the highest number of burglaries over the past five years. The picture becomes even clearer when the number of policies per canton is taken into account: With an average of 87 burglaries per 10,000 policies, Geneva has by far the highest burglary rate in Switzerland. It is followed by the cantons of Vaud and Basel-Stadt, with 60 and 53 burglaries per 10,000 policies, respectively. Obwalden is the safest canton by this measure, with an average of just six burglaries per 10,000 policies over the same period. Average loss exceeds CHF 7,000

Claims figures show that burglaries have become both more frequent and more costly. In 2021, the average value of property stolen in a burglary was around CHF 6,500. By 2025, this figure had risen to CHF 7,100 – an increase of approximately 9%. There are also considerable differences between the cantons when it comes to the average value of property stolen per burglary. Zug, Nidwalden, Zurich and Geneva recorded the highest figures, with stolen property valued at more than CHF 8,000 per burglary in these cantons. Of the four, Zug tops the list, with an average loss of more than CHF 12,000 per burglary over the past five years. At the other end of the scale are the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Obwalden, Glarus, Valais and Schwyz, where average losses amount to around CHF 4,000 per burglary. It should be noted that these figures do not account for any damage caused to a building as the result of a break-in. They reflect the value of the property stolen only. Prevention remains essential

Burglars often break into properties in search of cash or items they can easily sell. Alongside bills and coins, burglars are particularly drawn to valuables and electronic devices. Meanwhile, the damage caused to a building can actually far exceed the value of the stolen property, as criminals often cause extensive damage during the initial break-in and ensuing search. A few simple preventive measures can help reduce the risk of burglary: Doors to houses and apartments should always be locked, windows and balcony and patio doors kept firmly closed (this includes not leaving windows tilted open). Keeping the lights on can give the impression that someone is home. On a related note, it is important not to advertise the fact that the property is empty. Philipp Götschmann also recommends keeping only as much cash at home or in the workplace as is actually required, and advises against hiding valuables in supposedly safe places, as burglars are familiar with the majority of them. “Safes should be properly anchored to prevent them from simply being carried off the premises. If burglars quickly realise there is nothing worth stealing, they are less likely to cause further damage to doors, walls or fixtures and fittings during their search.” Fire extinguishers should not be placed in the vicinity of safes, as burglars may use them to cover their tracks. The analysis yields a clear conclusion: It is well worth reviewing existing security arrangements and following simple preventive measures, especially during the darker months of the year. Keeping cash reserves to a minimum, storing valuables securely and making it harder for burglars to gain entry can all help reduce the risk of a break-in and limit potential losses. Notes on the data analysis

The data used in the analysis covers burglaries only. Vehicle theft is excluded from the analysis. The figures are based on the claims statistics of the former Helvetia, prior to its merger with Baloise. Media



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investor.relations@helvetia-baloise.com About Helvetia Baloise

Helvetia Baloise is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and one of Europe’s leading insurance groups. Every day, more than 20,000 employees work hard to support around 13 million customers with insurance, pension, and financial solutions. These customers range from individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through to international customer groups, which also benefit from areas such as specialty insurance and reinsurance. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Helvetia Baloise operates in eight European markets as well as in global specialty markets, combining its strong Swiss roots with a clear international focus. Helvetia Baloise creates safety and security and opens up opportunities, both today and in the future. Through profitable growth and business operations geared towards long-term stability, we create tailored solutions for our customers, provide an attractive and reliable investment for our shareholders, promote strong partnerships and offer rewarding career prospects for our employees. Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd shares (HBAN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Disclaimer

This document has been produced by the Helvetia Baloise Group, and the recipient is not entitled to copy or modify, offer, sell or otherwise pass it to third parties without the consent of the Helvetia Baloise Group. The English version of the document is authoritative and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are for information only. Every reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts and opinions presented in this document are fair and reasonable. It should not be assumed that information and figures quoted from external sources have been verified or confirmed by the Helvetia Baloise Group. Neither the Helvetia Baloise Group as such nor its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons accept any liability for losses arising directly or indirectly from the use of this information. The facts and information presented in this document are as up to date as possible, but may change in the future. Both the Helvetia Baloise Group as such and its decision-making bodies, senior managers, employees and advisors or other persons reject any explicit or implied liability or warranty for the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.

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