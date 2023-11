One in three people in UK had problem with last parcel delivery, research shows

Evri and Yodel named as worst courier companies in Citizens Advice annual league tableOne in three people in the UK had problems with the most recent delivery of a parcel to them, Citizens Advice research has shown, as the charity named Evri and Yodel as the worst courier companies.Citizens Advice’s annual league table of parcel delivery companies found that an estimated 13.3 million people – 34% of recipients – faced a problem with their most recent package last month. No big parcel firm secured even a three-star rating out of a maximum five stars. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel