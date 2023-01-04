|
04.01.2023 11:15:00
One Indicator That Makes ASML a Screaming Buy
Sometimes investing in the companies that supply the tools necessary to make a product is a better bet than investing in the company making the product. For the chip world, ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) is the only (more on that in a bit) company that provides the machines necessary to make chips with the most transistors possible.However, a recent patent application from Chinese tech giant Huawei threatens ASML's monopoly. Is this a potential sell signal? Or is ASML still an investible company? Let's find out.ASML's extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines allow users to etch the world's smallest transistors on a chip. If you've heard of a 7nm (nanometer), 5nm, or 3nm chip, it was made using ASML's machines. ASML has very few customers, with only companies like Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Intel buying its products. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!