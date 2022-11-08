One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Reduce reliance on imported feed, in line with the Kingdom's self-sufficiency and food-security goals under the Vision 2030 agenda, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture's patronage

Encourage innovative and environmentally friendly technological solutions to enable the local production and use of renewable and sustainable sources of feed in alignment with the ideal locations in the kingdom and to maintain natural resources

The grand prize is USD 1 million , whilst the award for each of the five shortlisted candidates is set at USD 20,000

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company", 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a market leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, announced the launch of another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge in October.

The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions to enable the transition from imported corn and soy-based feed towards sustainable, nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials, to contribute to local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources. Tanmiah consumes over 300,000 metric tons of feed currently, where 100% are imported.

To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with self-sufficiency and food security goals in Saudi Arabia, and contribute to Vision 2030, we aim to provide a solution enabling Tanmiah to produce the feed locally, cost-effectively, at an industrial scale, in a nature-positive and sustainable manner.

Tanmiah's CEO, Zulifqar Hamadani, highlighted, "The Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking towards our strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our commitment to align our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision Realization Programs, the National Transformation Program, we are delighted to extend an opportunity leading industry experts and other innovator scholars to showcase innovative solutions to conserve the environment."

Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, Executive board member and Managing Director of Tanmiah, added, "Following the tremendous success of the Challenge in 2020 which saw 93 participants from 41 countries, competing to reduce carbon emissions from food production and generate commercial value from production waste and the announcement of the USD 1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of HE the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, we look forward to new ground-breaking initiatives. The Challenge is in line with the National Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030; Tanmiah is committed to becoming a more socially responsible corporate citizen, that continues to play a pioneering role in the Kingdom's food security and self-sufficiency goals."

For those interested in participating in the 2022 Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable production and use of poultry feed, please register using the following link: https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/.

