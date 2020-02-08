One Million Solutions in Health Discusses with Les R. Folio a New Development with Radiographic Markers for X-Rays from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One Million Solutions in Health™ presents Dr. Les R. Folio, DO, MPH, MSc (Rad), MAS, discussing "Radiographic Marker that Displays Upright Angle in Degrees on Portable Chest X-rays" via a webinar.

Dr. Les R. Folio, DO, MPH, MSc (Rad), MAS is an important speaker with the following credentials:

Lead radiologist for Computed Tomography (CT) in the Radiology and imaging Sciences department at the NIH (National Institutes of Health) Clinical Center.

In 2017, he published the successful CT dose reductions over the last five years.

Former chairman of several radiology departments internationally.

Fellow of both the American Osteopathic College of Radiology (AOCR) and the Society of Computed Body Tomography and Magnetic Resonance.

Lead counter bioterrorism flight surgeon in 2001.

Over 100 peer reviewed publications.

There has been no quantitative marker to indicate the degree of the upright position for a patient. This technology introduces a simple, dynamic marker that can quantify the angle at a glance for the radiologist, allowing the best comparison of the patient's condition over time.

This One Million Solutions in Health webinar introduces a groundbreaking radiographic marker that can significantly improve the diagnostic performance of portable chest (CXR) and abdominal x-rays.

The technology improves performance of CXR, allowing reliable comparisons of the patient's situation as treatment progresses. Thus, better therapies can be planned and unnecessary CT (Computerized Tomography) can be prevented.

The technology improves care for Intensive Care Unit patients, as developing effusion and the need for immediate drainage (as one of many examples) can be more effectively assessed with the apparatus. This device quantifies angulation of a patient, which provides reproducible and accurate results, which therefore provide for a better comparison of day-to-day improvement. This enhanced accuracy allows for better analysis and diagnosis.

For example, effusions appear differently with variations in the patient's inclination. This makes effusions difficult to evaluate on serial exams. This can lead to an inaccurate diagnosis, potentially causing harm to the patient.

As one of the most common in-hospital procedures, the opportunity for this technology to revolutionize patient care is tremendous.

Review the webinar here: "A Radiographic Marker that Displays Upright Angle in Degrees on Portable Chest X-rays."

ABOUT ONE MILLION SOLUTIONS IN HEALTH:

As a not-for-profit and charity, the goal of One Million Solutions in Health™ is to shape health care by sharing solutions and, importantly, to accelerate the discovery, development and delivery ... of innovative cures, treatments and preventative measures for patients around the world. By facilitating efforts to ensure organizations can Connect, Learn + Share, Innovate and Collaborate, our vision is to improve health care delivery, accelerate life sciences research and share patient and consumer-focused ideas and solutions.

By engaging scientists, entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry experts, health care professionals, and patients across various disciplines, and from around the world, we can utilize the power of the internet to disrupt things in a positive and transformative way to accelerate the movement of new solutions and scientific discoveries from the scientist to the patient.

The Technology Evaluation Consortium (TEC) brings together life sciences and/or health care companies and technology providers, and other relevant partners (e.g., government and Universities) to evaluate and validate technologies or services in a collaborative environment. The model empowers technology providers and industry end users to collectively assess a number of technologies in a cost-effective manner, producing a depth and breadth of results that no company can achieve alone.

We are on our way towards accelerating high-potential innovations, catalyzing investment and increasing awareness of, and support for, important ideas to improve health and save lives. We are thrilled to have you be a part of this transformative journey!

IF YOU HAVE A TECHNOLOGY, SCIENTIFIC DISCOVERY OR MEDICAL SOLUTION YOU WOULD LIKE US TO HELP SHARE WITH THE WORLD, CONTACT US.

For more information: http://www.onemillionsolutionsinhealth.org

CONTACT:

One Million Solutions in Health™

Dawn Van Dam

Executive Director & CEO

Email: dawn.vandam(at)onemillionsolutionsinhealth(dot)org

Phone: 416-402-8274

SOURCE One Million Solutions in Health