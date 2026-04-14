Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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14.04.2026 11:06:00
One of Greg Abel's Forever Holdings at Berkshire Hathaway Is Breaking Warren Buffett's Most Important Investing Rule
On Dec. 31, billionaire Warren Buffett hung up his work coat for the final time as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) CEO (though he remains chairman of the board) and handed the baton to his successor, Greg Abel. During the Oracle of Omaha's more than half-century as CEO, Berkshire's Class A shares (BRKA) returned nearly 6,100,000%!Abel, who's been with Berkshire for over a quarter-century, has vowed to employ the same investing principles that made Warren Buffett successful. Oftentimes, this means seeking out investment opportunities with sustainable moats, strong management teams, and rock-solid capital-return programs.Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire Hathaway CEO on Dec. 31, 2025. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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