One of the Most Controversial Moves in Netflix's History Appears to Be Paying Off

In early November, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fundamentally changed its DNA. The company, which had long touted its lack of commercials as a selling point, rolled out an advertising-supported streaming plan at $7 per month. This was arguably one of the most controversial moves in Netflix's history and one that gave both the bulls and bears ammunition.Bulls argued that the vast majority of longtime subscribers were unlikely to switch to the less expensive ad-supported plan, having become accustomed to programming without commercials. Bears contended that cheaper is cheaper and Netflix would likely see a wave of defections as viewers sick of price increases would revolt and switch to the less expensive plan.Turns out subscribers took the side of the bulls.Continue reading