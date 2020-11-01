One of the Nation's Leading Surgical Hospitals Celebrates 10 Years of Global Impact in Medical Excellence

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, Methodist Hospital for Surgery will celebrate its 10th anniversary as one of Dallas/Fort Worth's premiere specialist hospitals. Based in Addison, Texas, Methodist Hospital for Surgery has received national recognition for its commitment to patient-centered care and excellence in specialized medical fields.

MHFS a unique physician and hospital system partnership that attracts some of the world's top medical practitioners in their fields, offering patients advanced care in spine health, orthopedics, podiatry, and ears, nose, and throat.

"After ten years of providing next-level service to our patients, we are proud to look back on the incredible work our physicians are doing at the hospital and our track record of transformational patient care," said Trey Klawiter, President of the Methodist Hospital for Surgery. "We look forward to continue raising the bar in the years ahead."

Methodist Hospital for Surgery has treated over 45,000 patients since 2010 and achieved high marks in patient health outcomes. The hospital garnered national acclaim in 2018 when it received one of DNV GL's Orthopaedic Center of Excellence designations – one of only seven hospitals in the nation to receive the designation.

The hospital has been recognized by numerous publications for its excellence in medical care, including U.S. News & World Report's top rankings in hip and knee replacements and The Dallas Morning News' Top 100 Companies designations for setting new standards in its field.

"It's hard to believe that in ten short years we have grown so much and impacted so many lives," said Robert Viere, MD, a senior orthopedic surgeon at Methodist Hospital for Surgery who is credited as the originator of the idea for the specialized surgical institution. "Our physicians and nurses are the best of the best, and it is a joy to be able to provide that level of service and peace of mind to our patients."

Methodist Hospital for Surgery is a partnership between distinguished local surgeons and the nationally recognized, Methodist Health System. MHFS is managed by NueHealth, a recognized leader in the development of physician driven ambulatory surgical centers and surgical hospitals. MHFS has become the hospital of choice for treating North Texas residents with debilitating spine and joint disease and trauma.

